Lagos Truck Pusher Arrested With Live Bullets, Cartridges

Published:





Suraju Rabiu, a 25 year old cart pusher, has been arrested with five live bullets and two cartridges by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).





Rabiu, from Kastina State, was arrested around midnight, on the 13th of September, 2018, in Ajao Estate, during an enforcement exercise against handcart pushers, whose activities have been proscribed.





Upon thorough scrutiny, the suspect was discovered to be in possession of two Cartridges, five live bullets , complete wedding rings, two wristwatch and jewelries.

Share This