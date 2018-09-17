Lagos Governnorship: Tinubu's Loyalist Sanwo Olu Declares Officially

Published:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced his bid to seek the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.





The governorship aspirant made his intention known on Sunday while addressing his supporters at City Hall located at Catholic Mission St, Lagos Island.





Sanwo-Olu, the Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation, LSDPC, a parastatal under Lagos State Government, says he intends to make Lagos the “greatest, most vibrant city on the African continent, taking its rightful place in the comity of states around the globe”.





His words: “I have a vision for a Lagos with modern and affordable transport system, impeccable public health facilities, world-class educational institutions, where we succeed in educating and skilling our youth, especially our children.





“A vision for a Lagos where our children are educated and our youth are highly-skilled, healthy, free of hunger, illiteracy, disease and destitution.





“There’s a lot of work to be done to achieve the Lagos of our dream.”





Sanwo-Olu said he “will be a good party man and run an inclusive government” while he also commended Babatunde Fashola, former Lagos governor, for his efforts while leading the state.





Concise News understands that Sanwo-Olu is believed to have the backing of Mandate Movement, a group loyal to Bola Tinubu, national leader of APC party.





Sanwo-Olu served as special adviser on corporate matters to Femi Pedro, former deputy governor of Lagos ion 2003.





The governorship aspirant will contest against Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode, for the APC ticket.

