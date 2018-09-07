Lagos-based Osun Politicians Not Foreigners – Tinubu

Published:





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Osun state politicians based in Lagos are not foreigners.





The former Lagos State Governor made the remark in reply to comments that those vying for the Osun State governorship post but Lagos-based, do not know what the people want since they don’t live in the state.





However, Tinubu has described those making the insinuation as a bunch of dunce and nitwits.”





In a rally by the APC ahead of the governorship race, Tinubu said the party’s standard-bearer Gboyega Oyetola will take the state to the greater height.





"Oyetola is a reliable reformer, who has what it takes to govern the State; he has been an engine room of our group for a very long time, and decided to showcase his mettle in governance this time around,” he added.





"We are happy that he offered himself to serve and improve on the developmental drive of the present administration in the state.





"That is why I say that those who are calling us foreigners (ajele) must have their heads examined, they are dunce and nitwits.”





He restated that “We are indeed happy to give you deep intellectuals and astute administrators in both the governorship candidate and his running mate.





"The youths should be rest assured that they will not be ostracised in the scheme of things, I can guarantee them employment and quality life. "Oyetola is coming to liberate you.”

