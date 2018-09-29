Femi Hamzat Steps Down For Tinubu's Choice Sanwo Olu,As Lagos Assembly Adopts Him

Published:

Leading Lagos APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Femi Hamzat today formally stepped down from the race.

He made this known at a joint Press Conference he addressed in Lagos





He has decided to backtrack the candidature of Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu the anointed candidate of APC leader Bola Tinubu who is expected to slug it out with Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the Primaries scheduled to hold in the State tomorrow.













Also, at the Parliamentary meeting held on 29th September, 2018 at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, members do hereby unanimously resolve to support the position of the Leadership of All Progressive Congress(APC) and the Governor’s Advisory Council(GAC) in Lagos State on the endorsement of Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu as the APC Gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election.

The meeting was attended by 36 out of the 40 Honourable members in the House of Assembly.

