Labour To Proceed On Strike As Meeting With FG Ends In Deadlock

Federal Government’s late move to prevent the organised labour from embarking on a planned nationwide strike has failed.





CKN News learned that a meeting between a government delegation, led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday ended in a deadlock.





Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, insisted that labour would proceed with the warning strike from Wednesday (today) midnight.





The union, in collaboration with civil society groups, had declared that it would embark on the strike from 26 September to press home its demand for the implementation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.





The NLC took the decision after the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued on 12 September.





NLC is demanding an increase from N18,000 to N56,000 as minimum wage.





And the union wants the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to reconvene the Tripartite Committee on the new wage.

