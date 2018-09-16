Kwara Youths Hold Solidarity Rally For Saraki’s Presidential Ambition

Published:

Thousands of Youths from various associations and groups has pledged their support to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant, Dr. Bukola Saraki in Ilorin, through a mass rally.





CKN News gathered that the rally was led by Olarewaju Oba, an aspirant into House of Representatives for llorin/Asa Federal Constituency, under the unbrella of PDP.





The Youths, who ignored the scorching sun, were chanting in favour of Bukola Saraki presidential ambition.





The organizer of the rally, Olabrewaju Oba while addressing newsmen during the rally said he was pleased about the decision of the youths in the state to embark on rally in support of Saraki’s ambition.





"The rally was a testimony that youths in the North Central and Kwara are in full support of presidential ambition of the Senate President,” he said.





Oba advised the Nigerian Youths to always utilise available opportunities to be self employed instead of looking for ways of getting rich quick or engaging in drug and violence.

