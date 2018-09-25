Kwankwaso Sneaks Into Kano To Canvas Support For Son-in-law

Published:





Ex-Kano state governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (PDP-Kano Central) on Monday sneaked into the state to appeal to his supporters to vote for his son-in-law as next governor of the state.





Many of the lawmaker’s supporters were not aware of his arrival in Kano as the trip was kept a secret. Kwankwaso’s decision to endorse his son-in-law, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has irked some of his followers.





But the senator, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), explained that most of his projects including the famous Kano Kofar Nassarawa flyover were designed and executed by his son-in-law.





He said: “Today [Tuesday] most of the projects being executed by Ganduje are not durable and of low standard, while a huge amount of money was being spent on them.





"But our projects, which mostly were designed and executed by Abba Kabir Yusuf are today standing firm in Kano.”





Kwankwaso, who spent only one hour in Kano, promised his supporters that he was willing to sit with them and settle any issue.





He promised to return in the next few weeks to resolve some of the issues on the forthcoming elections in 2019.

