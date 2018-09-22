Kwam 1 Breaks Silence On His Controversial Outburst On Ambode

Published:

K1 writes fans, friends and associates!'Thank you Nigerians: After the event of the last few days, that generated lots of mixed feelings and reactions.I deem it fit, to make a little statement to present a case that many friends and associates out there are not in the know of, about what may have prompted certain actions, whether my action is justified or not, is not what am trying to say here, but to say little about my involvement in the scheme of things in our country's political programs and also myself as a loyal party Man.Every individual as they say "is a political animal" I am also not left out.Pls give me your understanding on the matter at hand this period in time and let made no further judgment on what may have prompted certain actions and re actions.It goes beyond me just been a musician hobnobbing with politician's or making a trade with political parties, but rather to be seen as a dedicated stakeholder.This is what I choose to do on my own as a lover of better society and good governance'Olasunkanmi Marshal