Kidnapper, Evans Lawyer Arrested In Court

The lawyer who has been representing the alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, has been arrested by policemen at the Federal High Court in Lagos.





CKN News learned that the lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, was arrested by operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, on Wednesday morning.





It was gathered that they swooped on the lawyer as he parked his car at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.





Reports say Ogungbeje was billed to appear before the vacation judge, Justice Muslim Hassan.

