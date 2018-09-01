Kenyan Wants Nigerians Deported For "Stealing Their Women"

Published:

A Kenyan Twitter user has called on the Government of Kenya to deport Nigerians for allegedly stealing their women and selling drugs.





The tweep with the user handle @_PKim_ made this request to the verified Twitter handle of the Kenyan Immigration Agency, @ImmigrationDept, when the agency asked its followers to report illegal immigrants in the east African country.





He further requested that other country’s citizens, such as China and Somalia, should be deported for taking their jobs and closing the employment opportunities from the nation’s citizen.





“I. would like to report: 1. Deport all the Chinese doing jobs that can be done by the locals. 2. Deport all the Nigerians conning innocent Kenyans, selling drugs & stealing our women. 3. Deport all Somalis of non-Kenyan origin,” @P Kim replied the immigration department.

