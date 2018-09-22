Kano State LG Chairman's Son Kidnapped

Published:

Babangida, the son of the Chairman of Kiru Local Government area of Kano state, Nasiru Muazu, has been kidnapped.





CKN News learnt that the 28-year-old son of the council boss was abducted on Wednesday night around 12 midnight at his residence in Kiru.





“The police have already swung into action with a view to rescuing the victim,” Muazu said.





Meanwhile, the hoodlums, who stormed the residence of Babangida, father of two, and whisked him away, are demanding for N50 million ransom before releasing him.





At the time of this report, spokesman for the police command in Kano had yet to react to the kidnap.

