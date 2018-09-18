Kano Assembly Confirms New Deputy Governor

Published:





The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Nasiru Gawuna as the new Deputy Governor of the state.





The Assembly had earlier screened Gawuna after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday submitted his name to the state House of Assembly as his nominee for the Deputy Governor of the state.





Gawuna, who is the current Commissioner for Agriculture and a two-term Nasarawa Local Govt Chairman, is expected to be sworn in today (Tuesday).





His nomination comes barely two months after the resignation of the former Deputy Governor Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.





The former deputy governor tendered his resignation letter on August 5, 2018, following claims of disrespect to his office and unjust treatment by the governor.

Share This