Kaduna Traders Purchase N22.5m Nomination Form For Governor El-Rufai

Representatives of the Association of Cattle Sellers, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NATO, Sheikh Gumi Market Association, and many others have pulled funds together to buy the 2019 APC governorship nomination form for Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.





The group presented the form which cost N22.5 million to Governor El-Rufai in his office today Monday, September 10th.





In a tweet posted on his official twitter handle, Governor El-Rufai, described the gesture "as one of the most pleasant surprises of his life".









"Happening Now: Representatives of IPMAN, NATO, Sheikh Gumi Market Association and the Association of Cattle Sellers have come to present Governor @elrufai with the APC expression of interest and nomination forms which they bought for his re-election bid.





"The groups have said that they decided to come together to buy the nomination form for Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai in support of his giant unprecedented developmental strides in Kaduna State.





"Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai describing the moment as one of the most pleasant surprises of his life, thanked the groups for their thoughtfulness, criticisms and counsels at all times." the tweet read

