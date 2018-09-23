Kaduna State Govt Employs PhD Holder As Primary School Teacher

Published:

A Ph.D. holder was among the 13,606 teachers employed for public primary schools by the Kaduna State Government.





This was revealed by the state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani on Saturday in Kaduna.





According to Sani, the teachers’ employment is for the 25,000 vacancies announced after the dismissal of the 22,000 unqualified teachers in the state in January.





He added that 8,494 of the 25,000 new teachers were first-degree holders with the remaining having the National Certificate in Education.

