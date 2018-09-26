JUST IN: Oshiomhole, Four APC Governors Visit Omisore Over Osun Election Rerun

Published:





Osun, Nigeria News 26th September, 2018: “The SDP Candidate in last Saturday’s Governorship Election in Osun State, Chief Iyiola Omisore, has agreed to work with the APC in Thursday’s rerun.





The deal was sealed after a meeting between Chief Omisore and an APC Team led by Chairman Adams Oshiomhole in Osogbo early Wednesday,” Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was in the delegation claimed after the meeting.





The SDP Candidate in last Saturday’s Governorship Election in Osun State, Chief Iyiola Omisore, has truly becomes a beautiful bride ahead of Thursday’s rerun election between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Over 3000 votes at stake in the the rerun election may flip victory in the way of Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of APC who is trailing his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s counterpart, Ademola Adeleke in the Osun gubernatorial electoral held last Saturday by about 353 votes.





Omisore, was a candidate in the election and he indeed, scored the third highest vote, according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.





The two local governments where the rerun election will be held on Saturday are considered to be strongholds of the SDP candidate. Senate President Bukola Saraki had earlier visited Omisore on Monday to urge him to support the PDP candidate to win the rerun election and the Osun governorship poll.





The APC joined the ‘wooing’ of Omisore on Tuesday evening with the visit of a team from the party led by Chairman Adams Oshiomhole in Osogbo early Wednesday.





The team included four governors and governor -elect, Kayode Fayemi who had earlier visited Omisore on Tuesday.





