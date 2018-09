Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Ibrahim Idris, Inspector-General of police, not to invite Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state.





The police had asked Adeleke to appear at the force headquarters in Abuja over alleged examination malpractice.





But a presidential source told reporters on Wednesday that Buhari had ordered the IGP not to go ahead with the invitation.





Details Later...

