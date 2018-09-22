JUST IN: Ambode Must Go Through Primaries With Other Aspirants – Governor’s Advisory Council

Published:

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) on Saturday, insisted that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state must go through the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Concise News recalls that the political future of the Lagos State Governor has been a topic of discussion in the Nigerian media, no thanks to the endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the Mandate Movement, a group loyal to Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader.





Sanwo-Olu, who is the Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), is challenging the governor at the party’s primary scheduled for Tuesday.





Ambode’s travail had attracted the intervention of the Presidency as well as some governors of the APC, with President Muhammadu Buhari meeting Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor on different occasions over the matter.





However, despite the meetings, Concise News learned that Governor Ambode will have to test his popularity at the APC primary polls to secure a ticket for the Lagos 2019 governorship election.





Concise News gathered that the decision was taken a few minutes ago by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), who met at Tinubu’s apartment on Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.





Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, Governor Ambode was yet to issue any statement regarding the meeting.

