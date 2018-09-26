Iyiola Omisore Makes U-Turn Again,Asks Supporters To Vote APC In Osun Re-run Guber Election

Published:

Senator Iyiola Omisore has once again asked hi supporters to vote for the cndidate of the APC in tomorrow's rerun election in Osu State.





Omisore in s personally signed press statement stated that while the APC has accepted all his demands ,the PDP according to him has not replied to the demands he made to the Party.





According to him “We have accepted to support the APC for victory in the rerun election tomorrow and thereafter form a coalition government,”





Here is the statement

