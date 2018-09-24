Its Better I'm A Widow Than Marrying To My Husband - Wife Tells Court

Published:

The Oja Oba/ Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the 22-year-old marriage between a couple, Tawakalitu Adesina and Dehinde Adesina.





Mrs Adesina had dragged her husband to court, praying that it put an end to their wedlock as a result of her husband’s uncaring lifestyle. She further begged the court, if her prayer was answered, to enforce that he should be responsible for their children’s welfare.





“My lord, I’m tired of my marriage to my husband. The lot of a widow is certainly better than mine. I can count on my finger tips the number of times he fed the home since we got married".





“He boasts that he’s the head of the home but it is obvious through his behaviour that his head is void of commonsense. He never shows me and our children any love or affection. He treats us like dogs".





“During the last Ramadam fast, he left us to starve but came home with food which he ate in the early hours of the day after prayers and another which he used in breaking his fast in the evening.





“He later moved out of the house and abandoned us for months. We got to know of his new residence through one of his friends after much efforts at locating him".





“I sent our son to notify him of our needs, the most important ones being food and the children’s school fees. On getting there, he met with a shock. He discovered that his father had taken another wife and that they were both living together in his new apartment".





“My lord, I pray the court to dissolve our union since he has taken a new wife. I further appeal to this honorable court to make him responsible for the needs of our children," she concluded.





'Mr Adesina' who was served a court summon and also a court hearing did not appear in court. Ruling after listening to the plaintiff, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade dissolved their wedlock and instructed the defendant to give their children N10, 000 per month for food.





He was also mandated to be responsible for their other needs most especially education and health care.

Share This