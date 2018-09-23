It Is Better To Remain Single Than Married And Living Unhappily – Betty Irabor

Published:

Betty Irabor has stated that it is better for a person to remain single than getting married and living an unhappy life.





She gave this advice to a lady on social media where she also stated that the societal pressure to get married is one the reasons for increased rate of divorce.





Read her post below.





”She needs our advice! Personally, I think this whole idea of succumbing to societal or peer pressure to marry before a certain age is one of the reasons there’s more divorce and unhappy marriages and in some case mental illness.





I believe it’s better to stay single than marry and live unhappily ever after.

If this lady is as miserable in her marriage as she says, she should work towards getting out. It’s better to be single and happy than married and miserable as in this case.





I advise that they should both see a marriage counselor… but once again, let me say this loud and clear, if you marry in haste you will repent at leisure…”

