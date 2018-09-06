ISIS Spies Infiltrates Borno IDP Camps – Police

Published:





The Borno police command has revealed that the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), a faction of ISIS, has its spies operating from internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the state.





Ahmed Bello, an assistant commissioner of police in Borno, disclosed this while giving update on the security in the state.





The police assistant commissioner said three among the 22 Boko Haram insurgents arrested two months ago were members of ISIS.





According to him, the insurgents station their stooges at the IDP camps to perpetuate chaos.





His words: “We had launched radio programmes aimed at sensitising the larger society on the need to be sensitive of their environment,” he said.





"It will interest you to note that some of the affected victims in camps were not IDPs. We have our ways of rating them to the classes of A.B.C.





"So if you find any suspicious person, do not just send him away, but arrest him because the terrorists have their sympathisers; they are the people that are giving them information.”





Bello said the arrest of the culprit had led to drastic reduction in cases of bomb blasts perpetrated by the insurgents, using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Maiduguri metropolis.

