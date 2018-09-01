Insurgency: FG To Spend $6.7bn On North-East Rehabilitation, Resettlement

Published:





The Federal Government says it has developed a $6.7billion robust plan of action for the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Northeast devastated by Boko Haram activities.





Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijani Bande, said this at a side event at the UN headquarters.





The Nigerian envoy said that the comprehensive socio-economic Plan, known as Buhari Plan aimed to advance the humanitarian and development nexus in the country.





Bande said Nigeria was spearheading the event based on the need to promote across board collaboration and cooperation among countries of the Lake Chad region, the donors and a whole range of humanitarian and development partners.





According to him, collaboration between the humanitarian and development agencies has gained traction at the UN in recent times such that the involvement of national governments is needed to make it work.

