INEC Distributes Election Materials Ahead Osun Governorship Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitize election materials to INEC offices in the 30 local government areas of Osun State.





CKN News understands that security agencies have tightened security around the headquarters of the electoral commission in Osogbo ahead of the election holding on Saturday.





The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Olusegun Agbaje, told Punch that election materials had been distributed to the local government areas in readiness for the Saturday election.





He said: “The election materials have all been transported to the local government areas. We started distributing them this morning and we completed it this evening. They have all been moved and they are all at the local government including smart card readers. They are being watched by security men and nothing can tamper with them.





"We are ready for the Saturday election and we want to assure everybody that the election will be credible and security operatives would ensure that it is violence-free as well."

