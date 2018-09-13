INEC Denies Plans To Postpone 2019 General Elections

Published:





Nigeria’s electoral body the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday denied reports saying it planned to postpone 2019 general elections on the grounds of violence.





INEC said the report misquoted what its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said at the lnter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (lCCES) meeting that took place at the Commission’s headquarters on Tuesday.





Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi in a statement in Abuja said it was common knowledge that while the Osun State governorship election would hold on Saturday 22nd September, the 2019 general elections are only 156 days away.





Oyekanmi said the INEC Chairman made reference to the Electoral Act only to underscore the importance of having peace and order in place before, during and after elections and to emphasize the significance of the synergy between the Commission and security agencies.





"It is thus clear that at no point during his remarks did the INEC Chairman allude to the notion that the Commission ‘may shift 2019 polls over threat of violence’ as reported by the national newspaper.





"To be sure, INEC has no plan to postpone the 2019 General Elections,” the statement read in part.

Share This