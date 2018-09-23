INEC Annouces New Date For Osun Election Rerun

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 27 for Osun State governorship election rerun, following the declaration of Saturday’s poll as inconclusive.





According to the results declared by INEC on Sunday, 23 September, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, polled 254,698 votes to defeat that of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, who got 254,345 votes.





However, INEC declared the election inconclusive due to irregularities which marred the poll at some polling units in Ife North, Ife South and Orolu local government areas.





There were also cases of card reader malfunctioning, ballot box snatching, among others, which led to the cancellation of 3,498 votes recorded in the affected polling units.





The Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Prof Joseph Fowape, said the decision of the electoral body to declare the election inconclusive was hinged on INEC’s Standing Rules as the margin between the two leading candidates was lower than the number of cancelled votes.

