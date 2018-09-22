Saturday, 22 September 2018

Imo State Born Anita Ukah Crowned 2018 Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria

Published: September 22, 2018

Anita Ukah, Miss Imo, has been crowned winner of the 2018 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant after beating 36 other beauties in a night of glitz and glam.

At a stunning gathering in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, Ukah edged Aramide Oluwatobi (Miss Lagos), Danielle Jatto (Miss Edo), and Valentina Ogbonaya (Miss Sokoto) to clinch the crown after a keenly contested outing.

With her emergence as #MBGN2018 winner, Ukah will represent Nigeria at the 2018 Miss World pageant billed for December 8 in Sanya, China.

The first, second and third runners-up did not go home empty-handed as they won tickets to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe, Miss Tourism, and Miss ECOWAS pageants later this year.

Other winners:

1st runner-up: Miss Lagos (Miss Universe)

2nd runner-up: Miss Edo (Miss Tourism)

3rd runner-up: Miss Sokoto (Miss Ecowas)

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: