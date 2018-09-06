Imo Politics:Osita Izunaso ,Ifeanyi Ararume Dumps APC For APGA

Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, a leading aspirant, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and the immediate past national organising secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Izunaso, yesterday, had a two-hour meeting with the national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Victor Oye.
The two politicians who are in a running battle with the Imo Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, arrived at the party secretariat in Abuja to perfect their formal defection to APGA from APC.
The two politicians who are in a running battle with the Imo Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, arrived at the party secretariat in Abuja to perfect their formal defection to APGA from APC.
0 comments: