Imo Politics:Osita Izunaso ,Ifeanyi Ararume Dumps APC For APGA

Published:

Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, a leading aspirant, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and the immediate past national organising secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Izunaso, yesterday, had a two-hour meeting with the national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Victor Oye.



The two politicians who are in a running battle with the Imo Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, arrived at the party secretariat in Abuja to perfect their formal defection to APGA from APC.

Share This