I'm Set For Primary, I'm Not Stepping Down For Ambode - Sanwo Olu

Published:

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Lagos gubernatorial election, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed reports that he has withdrawn from the race.





The former commissioner has the backing of Mandate Movement, a group loyal to APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.





In a statement on Monday, the Director of Media, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), Sesan Daini described such reports as false.





He said: “We hereby state unequivocally that the purported press statement did not emanate from our Principal, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, rather it is the handiwork of jittery members of the opposition to malign our Principal and mislead members of the public.





“For the umpteenth time, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu has not and will not withdraw from this race and he is ready for the party primaries slated for Saturday, 29th of September, 2018.





“BOSCO is not oblivious of the fact that these cheap attempts to mislead and hoodwink members of our party and the general public will be made by these disgruntled elements but we will continue to repeal their falsehood with facts.”

Share This