I’m Not A Mole In The APC – Ali Modu Sheriff Replies Shettima

Published:

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ali Modu Sheriff has accused the Governor of Borno State, Kassim Shettima, of trying to blackmail him.





The former Borno governor stated this in reaction to some online publication alleging that he is a mole planted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destroy the ruling party.





Sheriff, a former senator, was being accused by his former aide, Inuwa Bwala.





Speaking through an associate, Tijjani Bukar, Ali Modu Sheriff said: “I am aware that since they send police to arrest Inuwa Bwala in Abuja for attempted murder on the deputy governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa during the last election, the case has been going on even as we speak. Now they are using that case against him (Inuwa), and have succeeded in putting him down. So now they use him the way they wanted.





“I am committed to APC and President Muhammadu Buhari and In sha Allah the truth is a light and would always come out.





“All political activities in Maiduguri have been taking place in that hall which belongs to my wife regardless of political party and I cannot stoop low to put myself into matters of renting hall.





“People should know that Ali Sheriff is not a local business man to go on renting a hall to politicians. I think nobody in his right senses would agree to what Mr. Bwala is saying, but I know he is only satisfying his paid master and this is a big shame for him.





“It is also a pity that he has such a weak heart to go down too soon having been trained as a journalist to stand for the truth.”

Share This