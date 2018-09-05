Igbos Interest Will Be My Priority If Elected President.. Bafarawa

Published:





A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Attahiru Bafarawa, has alleged that he didn’t receive any salary for eight years as Sokoto State governor.





Bafarawa made this statement while addressing the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and PDP delegates at the state executive chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.





The PDP President aspirant also said giving power to President Mohammadu was the worst mistake Nigerians ever made.





Bafarawa maintained that Buhari, as a trained military man can never get it right as expected by Nigerians, instead he will be doing the opposite.





His words, “The captain of this nation today is a trained military man, he is complete opposite.“To give a military man leadership of the country of over 200million people and you expect him to do well, he will never get it right because that is not his training.





"I believe that you have received a lot of aspirants who are aspiring to get PDP ticket. We are all qualified to be presidential flag bearer of our great party and whoever that gets the ticket, myself as a democratic is ready to support the person in order to move this country forward. But we need you to crosscheck all of us before taking final decision.





"I have joined politics to serve, not to make money. When I was a governor for my eight years, I didn’t receive salary. I donated the salary to Dan Fodio to be repairing hearts.





Speaking further, the PDP Presidential aspirant maintained that he has the interest of Igbo’s and will like them to lead the nation.





"I have the interest of the Igbos to lead this country. I met President Shehu Shagari and told him ‘you know there is an agreement between you and the Igbos.

