I Won’t Honour Your Invitation Before Oct. 16 Fayose Tells EFCC

Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose says submitting himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation before October 16 would be a violation of the 1999 Constitution.





The outgoing governor, in his response to a letter from the commission, also accused the anti-graft agency of hatred towards him.





Fayose had earlier written to the EFCC that he would be available for interrogation on the aforementioned date.





The Ekiti governor is being investigated for allegedly receiving more than N1.219bn share of the fund meant for purchase of arms from ex-minister of state for defence Musiliu Obanikoro during the build-up to the 2014 governorship election in the state.





Commending the governor’s desire to present himself for questioning, the EFCC, in its reply, said it would be glad if he came to its headquarters on 20 September, noting that his immunity would not be undermined.





However, Fayose, in his response on Tuesday, said that would be a violation of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which vested immunity on him as a sitting governor.





In the letter addressed to acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the governor knocked the EFCC for “unprovoked personal hatred and malice against my person.”





The letter read in part, “This development, to say the least, is disappointing and betrays your commission’s unprovoked personal hatred and malice against my person.”





The governor said in consideration of events in the past few months, the EFCC had “Presumed my guilt even prior to the commencement of an investigation.”





“This raises a serious question about the impartiality, independence or neutrality of the commission in the matter,” he added.

