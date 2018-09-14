I Will Send Ekweremadu Out Of Senate - Buhari’s Aide

Published:

The Special Assistant to President Buhari on Justice Reform, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, has declared her intention to contest for the Enugu West senatorial seat in the 2019 elections under the APC.





Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, the presidential aide said the move was in obedience to the call by youths, women and men of the zone who are tired of the negative impact of the activities and conduct of Senator Ike Ekweremadu who presently represents the zone.





Ibekaku-Nwagwu said: “It is common knowledge that the Senator has veered from his core mandate (quality representation of the interest of Enugu West Senatorial Zone) to self-survival to maintain a national posture that serves his personal interest and ego.





“In the sixteen years of his representation, no meaningful infrastructural development can be equated to the quantum of funds that was purportedly expended as constituency funds for the zone.





“It is on the basis of this leadership vacuum in Enugu West that my people drawn from the five local government areas, namely, Aninri, Agwu, Ezeagu, Oji River and Udi as well as various groups such as Enugu West People’s Association, Udi/Ezeagu Forum, Enugu West Youth Forum, Ibekaku Support Group, and many others came together to purchase my nomination form through contributions to persuade me to represent them at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 9th Senate.





“I have no option than to yield to their request as it is in conformity with my desire to have an ideal society for the good people of Enugu West Senatorial Zone. Hence the submission of my Nomination Form to the National Secretariat of our great party today the 12th day of September 2018.”

