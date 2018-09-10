I Will Not Go Back On Open Grazing Law..Gov Ortom Vows

Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has warned that he would prevent any move to rig the 2019 elections in the north-central state.





Ortom issued the warning at the funeral of the late Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, David Ukuma.





The event took place at the Ukum area of the state, where Ortom said the consequences of electoral malpractices would be grave.





He also urged the people to protect their voter card and use the 2019 elections to give direction to their future.





Ortom also said, “the attacks on the state were a continuation of the 1804 conquest and occupation agenda of jihadists as publicly claimed by certain groups.





“I, therefore, enjoin our people to unite and overcome the challenge just like our forefathers did.





“I must also point out that despite the evil plots of the enemies of our state, no one can remove me from office without the permission of God who made it possible for me to be elected governor in the first place.





“No matter the persecution I face, I will continue to stand firm on the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017 because the Benue people who enacted it were resolute on its implementation.”

