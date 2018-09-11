I Will Never Disrespect The People Of Osun – Tinubu

Published:





A former governor of Lagos state Bola Tinubu says he will never do or say anything to demean the people of Osogbo in Osun state, Southwest Nigeria.





CKN News recalls that the APC chieftain was quoted as saying “Osun doesn’t have my kind of money” while peaking at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Olanipekun on Saturday.





Tinubu made the comment over insinuations that he needs access to the state’s treasury, hence his support of Gboyega Oyetola as a candidate in the governorship election.





The comment sparked protests in Osogbo, the Osun state capital with residents chanting “Osun is not like Ekiti (where the APC recently won the governorship poll)”.





However, in a statement on Tuesday, Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, said the APC chieftain’s comment was twisted.





The spokesman of the APC chieftain said: “This was intended to create bad blood among Asiwaju Tinubu, the highly respected Ataoja and the good people of Osogbo whom the APC leader holds in very high esteem,” the statement read.





"For the avoidance of doubts, however, Asiwaju Tinubu did not disparage the people Osogbo in his remarks at the palace. What the APC leader said is that in vying for Osun governorship, the party’s candidate, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, is motivated by service and not by any selfish consideration.





"He said for Alhaji Oyetola, using the governorship, if elected, as an avenue for primitive wealth accumulation is the least of his considerations for the office. He recalls that Alhaji Oyetola is an insurance guru who has been in the corporate world for over 30 years now. He founded and raised his company to the enviable level that it is today.





"He will also not do or say anything to lower the esteem of the people of Osogbo. The report giving the impression that he disparaged them is concocted and should be totally ignored.”





The Osun governorship election will take place on Saturday, September 22 with Oyetola as the flagbearer of the APC.

