I Will Be Your Woman Forever - Annie Idibia Tells 2Face

Tuface Idibia's wife Annie and her kids are currently on vacation in Dubai.





The pretty mother of two shared this photo to tease her hubby with the caption, 'hey baby, didn’t I tell you I will remain the same chic you fell In love with?





I will be your side chic for lifeeeee.





In @janetjackson voice “It’s All For Youuu”! Woman like me. Na Ujah dey rush me'.





Tuface is happily married to actress, Annie Idibia. The couple got married on the 23rd of March 2013 in Dubaiand are blessed with two kids, Isabella and Olivia.

