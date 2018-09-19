I Left PDP Because The Umbrella Was No Longer Functioning – Donald Duke

Published:

Former Cross River State Governor and presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, says he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the “umbrella was no longer functioning”.





The SDP Presidential aspirant served as governor of Cross River for eight years under the platform of PDP which has umbrella as its symbol.





Speaking during the inauguration of Cross River SDP secretariat in Calabar on Tuesday, Duke said the SDP is on a mission to save the country from bad leadership.





His words: “People have asked me why I left the PDP, and I always tell them that I left because the umbrella was breaking,” he said,





“The problem with the PDP was that it does automatic things automatically. With me as the presidential candidate of the SDP, we will drown other parties.





“The SDP as a party is on a rescue mission from the danger the country is into, because there is no positive hope for Nigerians.





“We have come to put the country in the right direction; therefore, SDP is prepared and committed to take hold of the country come 2019. We have come to build, recover and restore our dear country from the bad leadership of the so-called APC and PDP ideologies.”

