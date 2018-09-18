I Know What To Do To End Tinubu’s Reign In Lagos - Saraki Declares

Published:





Senate President Bukola Saraki has vowed to ensure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeats the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.





The former Kwara State governor made this pledge while speaking with Lagos PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat on Monday.





The Senate president also hinted that he has the medicine to defeat Tinubu who has been terrorising the State.





Saraki said: “What you have been fighting for many years, you will have it during the coming election because you now have somebody that has intention and charisma to deal with those disturbing you.





"I have a medicine of the man who regards himself as godfather terrorising Lagos State. We have their formula, come next year, PDP will take over Lagos.”

