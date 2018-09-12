Buhari Receives Nomination Form,Vows To Recover More Stolen Assets

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his resolve to recover stolen funds and assets from corrupt Nigerians.





To this end, the Nigerian leader called on the National Assembly to ensure it passes the pending Proceeds of Crimes Bill.





The President, who made this known while receiving the report of the three-man presidential committee set up to audit recovered funds, said that the bill when passed and assented to would “revolutionise our asset recovery and management architecture.”





Members of the committee are Mr. Olufemi Lijadu, Mrs. Gloria Chinyere Bibigha and Mr. Mohammed Nami.





"It is in keeping with the Anti-corruption Policy of this Government, and in line with global best practices that this Committee was set-up to review our asset recovery and management practices in order to evolve a proper management, transparency and accountability culture in the management of recovered assets,” Buhari said at the Presidential Villa.





"Given our history of impunity, much of Nigeria’s wealth has historically been squandered or stolen; leaving us with inadequate infrastructure for our growing population and economy.





"Asset Recovery is thus one of the essential tools for fighting corruption and we must, therefore, take issues of managing such recovered assets very seriously.





"We must utilise proceeds of our recoveries optimally to address our economic and social problems, and loopholes for stealing public funds must be blocked.





"To this end, let me assure Nigerians that the findings and recommendations of the Committee would be carefully examined and given due consideration with a view to implementing the recommendations.”

