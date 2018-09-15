I Have Not Recovered From The Death Of My Only Child - Actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Published:

Eucharia Anunobi recently held a thanksgiving service for her late son at the Rose of Sharon Centre, Redeemed Christian Church of God , Ikeja GRA, Lagos .The actress recent said, she had yet to recover from the loss of her only child .“It is not possible to overcome the trauma of losing an only child ; it is a scar that will always be there . I don ’ t even know if I have the strength. People only tell me that I have the strength but all I know is that I am very fragile and weak . Forget the powder and lipstick , it is just a cover -up ; it’ s been days and nights of tears , ” she said.When asked if she is considering adopting a child , Eucharia Anunobi said such can only happen in God ’ s time .“In the fullness of time , I will adopt a child in God ’ s time ; although , I still have people that stay with me that I ’ ve been taking care of , even before he ( my son ) died , ” she said.She was however commended by the pastor who anchored the Thanksgiving service, saying despite the loss of her child, she was still able to successfully complete some major pastoral leadership programmes .Although her late son suffered from sickle -cell anaemia , the actress stressed that her beloved son didn ’ t die of his condition but rather as a result of his doctors ’ mistake.“I still miss him so much, especially when I have to drive home and I remember that he ’ s no more ; he used to give me a warm welcome anytime I got home . I never nursed any fear when he was born . I need to correct a misconception . He didn ’ t die because he had sickle -cell anaemia , he died because the doctors made a mistake , but I don ’t want to go into that right now. ”