I Feel Like Taking Life - Lagos Big Boy Cries Out

In the early hours of today, It was reported that popular Nigerian philanthropist, Adepeju Olakokun, who is also the CEO Kokun Foundation, revealed that he is depressed, and he is even contemplating suicide.





The philanthropist had taken to his Instastory to talk about his depression, he wrote:-





“God knows I have never been so sad and depressed this way for a very long time… I feel like committing suicide.





“I feel so much Depress.. Can’t believe this happen to me .. I am very sad and feel with pain.. God I taught you have answered my prayers… This so much for me”.





Actress, Tonto Dikeh who was a close friend of Kokunn has reacted to the post and here was what she said:-





“Baby snitch you will be ok ,IJN..We praying for you”

