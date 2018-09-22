I Don't Have Anointed Candidate For 2019 - Tinubu Tells Lagos APC

Published:

Former Lagos state governor and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, has informed the state party members that he does not have any anointed candidate that will become governor of the state come 2019.





Tinubu who has been alleged to have sworn that the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, will not be returning in 2019, said this when he spoke at a party meeting recently.





''Anyone who comes to me, kneeling down to be anointed is wasting his time. When I went to the Senate, it was the party members that voted for me in the Primaries, in 1999 when I wanted to be Governor, it was party members that voted for me to get the ticket.





Anyone who mentions my name is fooling you, I don't have any anointed candidate, vote for whoever you want'' he said

