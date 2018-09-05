I Did Not Order Searching Of Edwin Clark's House.. IGP Idris

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday said the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, is not aware and did not order raid on the Abuja residence of Chief Edwin Clark.A statement by Police spokesman DCP Jimoh Moshood said the IGP has ordered the immediate detention of four police personnel and informant involved.He said, the IGP monitoring units is to investigate the search by police personnel of the residence.Moshood said “The Force wishes to categorically state that, the Inspector General of Police is not aware and did not order the raid of the residence of the Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark as claimed.”He said, “Consequently, the Inspector General of Police has directed the detention and investigation of the Four (4) Police personnel and the informant involved.“The outcome of the investigation will definitely be made public.”He added that, “Notwithstanding, the facts that on daily basis the Nigeria Police Force across the Country receives information from members of the public which were promptly used to prevent and detect crimes and criminalities, the Force will not condone misconduct by any of its personnel that can run contrary to the rule of law.”