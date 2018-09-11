I Can’t Afford APC Nomination Form Except I Sell My House – Gov. El-Rufai

Published:

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna state says he cannot afford N22.5milion for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination form.





The governor, who made this comment after five groups purchased the APC nomination form for him on Monday, maintained that he would only have been able to afford the form had it been he sold his house.





El-rufai furthered that he had only one account with Guaranty Trust bank and that the amount in the account was not up to the N22.5milion for the nomination fee.





Receiving the head of the delegation who bought him the form at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, the governor said the gesture “was the most pleasant surprise of my life.





“When the party fixed the money for form, I could remember that during the meeting the President was the first person to raise his hand and said he does not have N50m,” he said.





”Infact, we the governors started discussing on how we will raise the money for Mr President. We said each governor will contribute N2m each. And we travelled to China and it was in China I told the President that some group have purchased the form for him.





“I don’t have N20m also to buy my form. So who will buy my own for me? The money I have in the bank is not close to that amount. I have only one account in GT Bank. Except I sell my house I will not be able to raise that amount.”

Share This