I Cannot Be Impeached As Senate President - Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki, today reinstated his decision not to step down as the president of the senate. Recall that his former party, APC, has insisted that since his defection to the PDP, it would be honorable for him to relinquish the senate president's seat for a member of the APC.





The party chairman, Adams Oshiomole, has repeatedly stated that if Saraki does not resign honorably, he would be impeached.





Saraki who visited Niger state yesterday for consultations on his presidential bid, spoke with newsmen and vowed not to step down. According to Saraki, the APC is currently the minority in the senate and therefore don’t have the powers to carry out the impeachment threat.





“The APC members know that we are in the majority and whatever they want to do they know that they don’t have the number. The other kite they are trying to fly is asking me to step down from my seat, but I can tell you that this cannot be possible as I will not step down.





One thing is very clear and that is to say that I will not sacrifice the interest of the country for my personal interest and in the last three years as a Senate president, I have demonstrated that my interest is second to that of national interest,” he said.

