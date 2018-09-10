I Am Richer Than The Entire Osun State – Tinubu Brags

Published:

A former governor of Lagos state Bola Tinubu says Osun state does not have his kind of money.





Tinubu said this during a visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, in reaction to reports that he was trying to impose Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Osun governorship election, on the people.





Speaking in Yoruba, the APC chieftain said if Oyetola had wanted to enrich himself he would not have shown interest in governing Osun, noting that the later would have stayed back in Lagos state, where the former was a governor.





His words: “Oyetola is a reliable person. He may be quiet, but the sense he has… he is an encyclopedia of finance.





“He will not take a bribe; he will not steal your money. If he is looking for money, he would have stayed back in Lagos. Osun doesn’t have Oyetola’s kind of money.





“I’m not abusing the state. I asked those saying that I’m trying to plant Oyetola in Osun, that how much does Osun have? Osun doesn’t have my kind of money.”

