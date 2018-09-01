I Am Proud Of My Wife - Banky W Speaks On University Award

Published:





Banky W a.k.a Mr Capable has said that he is proud of his wife and happy about her University honour which she shared on Instagram.





The singer who is married to Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi, in an Interview earlier today explained that she put up her University honour on Instagram to inspire fans.





He said, “I am very proud of my wife and I am happy for her. I mean she is an amazing and talented woman and one of the most incredible people I have met in life.





"I am very happy for her because to be celebrated by a university is not a small feat. I feel she posted it to encourage people and let them know that even if they are struggling about a situation at the moment, it does not mean that it cannot turn out fine or turn around for good.





If you are struggling right now, it does not mean that you would not be victorious eventually. When I read the post, I was also very encouraged because to move from a point where you were struggling to actually be celebrated is really a good thing and it shows that there is nothing God cannot do with your life.”





Banky shared key tips on how to lose weight while revealing that he has no fears about gaining weight.





He said, “The thing about gaining or losing weight is that it is a combination of diet and exercise. First, you have to work on your diet and make sure that you do not always eat junk food or meals that would make you fat. You also need to work out. Once you are able to balance these two factors, you would be alright.”





Source: Punch

