I Am The Only Person That Can Defeat Buhari In 2019 – Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano state Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he is the only person that can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari.





Kwankwaso, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said based on this, he would prefer to go for the primary rather than backing down for anybody.





The senator said this against the background of moves by the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) to prune down the number of aspirants for the 2019 presidency under its platform and possibly micro-zone the position to the North Central region.





Speaking on the move, the lawmaker said what was important was for the PDP to present a popular candidate who can beat Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.





The former Kano governor spoke through his Principal Secretary, Binta Spikin, who granted an interview to the News Agency of Nigeria.





On the possiblitiy of the PDP pruning down the number of aspirants, Spikin “No, we don’t agree and I don’t think we should agree. Why? It is because what we are looking at is that person who can deliver votes. And going by the happenings in Nigeria, Senator Kwankwaso is the only person who can beat President Muhammadu Buhari. That is if you are talking about mass followership.





"From whatever direction one is looking at it, the most interesting and obvious fact is, who can beat President Muhammadu Buhari in the next election, and that person is Senator Musa Rabi’u Kwankwaso.”





Asked whether Kwankwaso would reject consensus candidacy, he said, “Senator Kwankwaso believes in the law and party supremacy, hence he will be part of anything that will contribute to the overall success of the party.”

