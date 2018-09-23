I Am Not Bothered About Olusegun Obasanjo..Atiku Abubakar

Published:

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he is not bothered about any “problem” with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.





Atiku served under Obasanjo as his deputy between 1999 and 2007 with reports saying that the duo is not in good terms.





However, Atiku who is a presidential aspirant for the 2019 election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said he does not have any problem with his former boss.





He said this on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital as he addressed the Working Committee and delegates of the PDP.





“I don’t have any problem with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, but if he says he has a problem (with me) that is his problem,” Atiku said.





Atiku vowed to reposition Nigeria if elected as president in 2019, identifying insecurity, hunger as factors hindering the country’s development.

