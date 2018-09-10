Published:

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane may have alerted Manchester United by admitting he expects to take another coaching job soon.





The Frenchman left Real at the end of last season, five days after leading them to a third successive Champions League feat.





United have been linked with a move for Zidane, with Jose Mourinho’s position at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain.





“Surely I am going to return to coaching soon,” Zidane told Spanish broadcaster RTVE on Sunday.





“Because I like it and (football) is what I have done my whole life.”





The 1998 World Cup winner with France began his coaching career with Castilla, Real Madrid’s B team, in 2014.





He later took charge of the main team in January 2016 after Rafael Benitez was fired.

