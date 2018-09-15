I Am Consistently Afraid Of Failures...Nigerian Rapper MI

Published:

One of Nigeria’s finest rapper and CEO of Chocolate City, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI has proven to be bold as he takes his worries to his social media to share with his fans.





According to him, not considering the stardom, he admits everyone has an issue to deal with and except they live in pretence and die in silence, nothing can be done about their predicament.





He further stated that he isn’t afraid to share his fears with fans, adding that he “battled with personal self-esteem issues” enough, and he hopes they are willing to share theirs as well.





“Daily… I’m afraid of failure… I’m afraid of abandonment… I have battled with personal self-esteem issues… people are sometimes afraid until it becomes unbearable. I’m not afraid to share some of my fears with you guys in the hope that it will free someone to share their fears too… if you have something to share… let’s meet in the comments. Good morning,” he wrote.

